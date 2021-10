Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 20:59 Hits: 6

Democrats are once again pressing President Biden to act on student loan forgiveness, stepping up the pressure on the White House to deal with the issue even as it struggles to bring a divided party together around the pr...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/577006-democrats-step-up-pressure-on-biden-on-student-loan-forgiveness