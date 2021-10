Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 15 October 2021

Democrats have two weeks to meet a self-imposed deadline to pass a reconciliation bill, but a rift between moderates and progressives over the size of the package remains. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman break down the latest around the reconciliation bill.

Show Notes:

