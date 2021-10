Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 14:48 Hits: 4

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) signaled in a letter to colleagues on Saturday that the House may soon consider legislation to “remove” a debt limit threat, saying a vote could come as soon as this month.“The House will explore options to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/577045-hoyer-signals-house-vote-on-bill-to-remove-debt-limit-threat