Six things to know about the debt ceiling crisis

1 00:00:03,690 --> 00:00:08,880 >> The United States has 28 trillion dollars in debt. Actually we have over 28 trillion dollars. 2 00:00:08,880 --> 00:00:14,190 And Congress just raised the debt limit. So it's about twenty nine trillion dollars now 3 00:00:14,190 --> 00:00:19,440 . The debt limit was waived until the end of July and then that's when you started to hear about the 4 00:00:19,440 --> 00:00:25,170 debt limit again. You started to hear both parties dig in with their various ultimatums. 5 00:00:25,200 --> 00:00:30,790 >> The Republicans led by Mitch McConnell on the Senate saying no way or we're going to help you 6 00:00:30,790 --> 00:00:33,840 . The Democrats saying this is America's debt. 7 00:00:33,870 --> 00:00:39,930 >> You helped cause this debt you just controlled the White House you just controlled the Senate. You spent 8 00:00:39,930 --> 00:00:45,960 the money and gave the tax breaks that drove up the debt. Now you're going to help us December 9 00:00:45,960 --> 00:00:51,090 3rd is a really important date because that is the date that also we have another government shutdown deadline. 10 00:00:51,090 --> 00:00:56,370 So if you're breathing a sigh of relief that the debt limit has been remedied this week 11 00:00:56,370 --> 00:01:02,250 by Congress you can only feel relief for about seven weeks because once again 12 00:01:02,250 --> 00:01:04,470 there are going to the fiscal cliff. 13 00:01:04,470 --> 00:01:10,020 >> We'll be right up at our base and there is no real path yet to. 14 00:01:10,020 --> 00:01:15,780 To handling that. And the same arguments and the same ultimatums still 15 00:01:15,780 --> 00:01:21,060 stands. They have just punted once again a little farther down the 16 00:01:21,060 --> 00:01:26,790 road. You punt into December 3rd and then we might see ourselves. You 17 00:01:26,790 --> 00:01:32,310 know December 3rd there's no deal. At the very last minute. Congress decides 18 00:01:32,310 --> 00:01:37,890 we're going to maybe pumps to December 13th or Christmas Eve even getting 19 00:01:37,890 --> 00:01:43,440 up close to the deadline with a lot of brinksmanship can result in 20 00:01:43,440 --> 00:01:46,320 the U.S. credit rating getting downgraded. 21 00:01:46,320 --> 00:01:51,810 >> We saw this during the Obama administration that U.S. credit rating was actually downgraded for 22 00:01:51,810 --> 00:01:57,480 the first time in U.S. history when Republicans in the Senate said 23 00:01:57,480 --> 00:02:03,210 they weren't going to touch the debt limit without some kind of spending constraints just the strife 24 00:02:03,210 --> 00:02:08,550 . Spooked. Investors enough that it downgraded the 25 00:02:08,550 --> 00:02:11,490 U.S. credit rating and hit the stock market. 26 00:02:11,490 --> 00:02:16,770 >> Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has. Been warning in recent weeks and 27 00:02:16,770 --> 00:02:22,260 months that the both parties go head to head on this. That that could happen again. 28 00:02:22,260 --> 00:02:27,930 For that the average American. That's not just something that's going to affect the 29 00:02:27,930 --> 00:02:33,330 government's reputation as a borrower it it would affect interest rates for regular people if 30 00:02:33,330 --> 00:02:35,990 we actually reach that point of default. 31 00:02:36,000 --> 00:02:41,460 >> And you do your for 1 K could take a hit if if the credit 32 00:02:41,460 --> 00:02:47,130 rating of the United States were downgraded and if we reached that point where the 33 00:02:47,130 --> 00:02:52,830 nation really defaulted on its debt. Which has never before occurred 34 00:02:52,830 --> 00:02:58,110 in U.S. history it would be devastating for the global economy not just for the 35 00:02:58,110 --> 00:03:03,390 country. Most people who are observers of the debt 36 00:03:03,390 --> 00:03:09,510 limit and fiscal fights would tell you that this moment doesn't feel like one where 37 00:03:09,510 --> 00:03:15,600 the country will actually reach that point of defaulting especially because we just saw this 38 00:03:15,600 --> 00:03:21,720 week the House passed this debt limit fix for seven weeks that Republicans in the Senate did 39 00:03:21,720 --> 00:03:23,970 eventually back last week. 40 00:03:23,970 --> 00:03:29,730 >> So you saw Republicans at least not willing to. Have 41 00:03:29,730 --> 00:03:35,040 a default. I don't know what that the terms will be in the next few weeks to kind of get 42 00:03:35,040 --> 00:03:40,500 Republicans on board or for Democrats to. Maybe come around 43 00:03:40,500 --> 00:03:45,690 to doing it on their own. But the path to some kind of 44 00:03:45,690 --> 00:03:48,990 remedy by December 3rd is totally unclear still. 45 00:03:48,990 --> 00:03:54,450 >> And there could be a lot of ground closed on negotiations on broader things 46 00:03:54,450 --> 00:03:57,480 in those seven weeks. You can be hearing a lot more about the debt limit.

