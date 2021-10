Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 23:40 Hits: 0

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg responded to criticism from conservatives he received for taking parental leave after adopting two newborns.Buttigieg has received some criticism for stayi...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/577023-buttigieg-hits-back-after-parental-leave-criticism-really-strange