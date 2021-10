Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 15:09 Hits: 4

A woman carrying a baseball bat near the Capitol's West Front on Friday morning "became combative" and bit a Capitol Police officer, the department said.According to the Capitol Police, a woma...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/576914-woman-with-baseball-bat-bites-capitol-police-officer-on-west-front