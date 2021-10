Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 20:57 Hits: 4

Two conservative members have resigned from the bipartisan panel President Biden assembled to study proposals for reforming the Supreme Court.The departures Friday came from University of Virginia law professor Cal...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/576993-two-conservatives-resign-from-bidens-supreme-court-commission