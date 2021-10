Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 21:15 Hits: 8

Netflix can't seem to close the door on "The Closer," with the streaming giant only further inflaming controversy with its defense of Dave Chappelle's mocking of the transgender community in his latest comedy special....

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/576998-netflix-cant-shake-chappelle-controversy