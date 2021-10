Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 12:22 Hits: 10

A top administrator in Southlake, Texas, last week advised teachers that if they have a book about the Holocaust, they should have a book from an "opposing" perspective, NBC News reported, citing an audio recording....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/576890-texas-school-leader-tells-teachers-to-balance-holocaust-books-with