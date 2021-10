Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 22:56 Hits: 7

A bipartisan commission on Thursday said there are "considerable" risks to expanding the number of justices on the Supreme Court, including the potential to undermine the high court's legitimacy....

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/576867-bidens-supreme-court-reform-study-panel-notes-considerable-risks-to