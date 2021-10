Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 16:34 Hits: 4

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday she thinks a bill that would transfer the authority to raise the debt limit from Congress to the Treasury secretary "has merit."Pelosi's support fo...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/576354-pelosi-says-proposal-to-take-debt-ceiling-authority-away-from-congress-has