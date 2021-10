Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 20:12 Hits: 0

As the military struggles to recruit more skilled cyber employees, the Army has been experimenting with a novel solution: growing battlefield coders from the untapped talent within its ranks.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/x_b1yctjAzo/