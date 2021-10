Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 10:38 Hits: 6

Merck said on Monday that it has requested authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its antiviral COVID-19 pill.Merck ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/576165-merck-requests-fda-authorization-for-covid-19-antiviral-pill