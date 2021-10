Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 21:13 Hits: 2

Five years after President Barack Obama turned back from declaring a “no first use” as U.S. policy for nuclear weapons, opponents say the Biden administration is considering it too, and warn that it...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/dT0bqtu3XRc/