Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 03:10 Hits: 12

The director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) made a plea on Saturday to unvaccinated evangelical Christians to "look at the evidence" on COVID-19 vaccines and get the jab.CNN anchor Ji...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/576096-nih-director-pleads-with-evangelicals-to-look-at-the-evidence-on-vaccines