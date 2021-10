Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 02:45 Hits: 14

Former President Trump announced during his rally in Des Moines, Iowa, that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) had his "complete and total endorsement.""You are the greatest," Trump said to Grassley, w...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/576094-trump-says-grassley-has-his-complete-and-total-endorsement