Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 11:25 Hits: 7

The Taliban said on Saturday they will not work with the U.S. to contain extremism in Afghanistan.Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/576050-taliban-says-it-wont-work-with-us-to-contain-extremism-in-afghanistan