Photos of the week ending Oct. 8, 2021

The Supreme Court kicked off its new term this week as the Senate played another round of kick the can down the road, this time over the debt limit, before heading out of town on recess.
Here’s the week in photos as captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists:Reproductive rights and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court as the new term began on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Germaine T. Leftwich, 67, receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot from Dr. Tiffany Taliaferro at the Safeway on Capitol Hill on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Ranking member Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, attends the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday on the Violence Against Women Act. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., flanked from left by Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo., arrives at the podium for a press conference in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., is reflected in a TV camera lens as he holds his weekly press conference in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., participates in a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee markup on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., holds a news conference in the Hart Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Chairman Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., reads the book “One Person, No Vote” before Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the voting rights bill named for John Lewis. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)An Architect of the Capitol employee repairs an escalator near the Senate subway in the Capitol on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
