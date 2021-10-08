Debt limit crisis averted, for now

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 16:56 Hits: 0

The Senate approved a short-term debt limit patch Thursday night, raising borrowing authority by $480 billion, but the compromise between Senate leaders doesn’t provide much time to reach a longer-term agreement. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman take a look at the impending showdown over the debt limit.

Show Notes:

