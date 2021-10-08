The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘The Biden Build Back Broke’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

Sen. Lindsey Graham was accused of only spending time with former President Donald Trump for the free meals. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Rep. Matt Gaetz rang the alarm on an impending socialist takeover.

Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin III reached his limit and had to leave the Senate floor.

The post ‘The Biden Build Back Broke’ — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/10/08/the-biden-build-back-broke-congressional-hits-and-misses/

