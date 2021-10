Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 19:38 Hits: 9

The Arkansas state legislature has approved new congressional district boundary lines that divide the state's largest city into three pieces in a move that all but guarantees Republicans will maintain an insurm...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/575994-arkansas-legislature-splits-little-rock-to-guarantee-gop-seats