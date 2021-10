Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 23:18 Hits: 3

Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he will not force his employees to get vaccinated as required by a mandate the city council passed on Wednesday."The issue has become so politicized," Villanueva said on Thu...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/575863-los-angeles-sheriff-says-he-will-not-enforce-vaccine-mandate