Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 02:13 Hits: 5

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) sparked anger among Senate Republicans after he railed against them just after they helped advance a short-term debt ceiling extension over a key hurdle....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/575889-schumer-frustrates-gop-manchin-with-fiery-debt-ceiling-speech