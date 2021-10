Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 21:22 Hits: 2

Former President Trump accused Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday of "folding" in his standoff with Democrats over the debt limit shortly after the senator proposed a plan to delay a potential def...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/575637-trump-accuses-mcconnell-of-folding-on-debt-ceiling