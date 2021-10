Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 00:59 Hits: 4

Negotiations over a short-term debt hike are spilling over into Thursday as Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) haggle over the size of the debt limit increase....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/575679-schumer-mcconnell-jostle-over-size-of-debt-hike