Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 15:23 Hits: 3

Law enforcement is investigating after a North Carolina sheriff's office received calls that there have been sightings of Brian Laundrie, the fiance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, in the state.Officials have been sea...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/575527-officials-report-a-dozen-brian-laundrie-sightings-in-north-carolina