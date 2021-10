Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 19:38 Hits: 11

An attorney for an Indiana woman alleged to have taken part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol says his client is being "shunned" in her hometown.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/575614-lawyer-says-capitol-riot-suspect-is-being-shunned-in-home-town