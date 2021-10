Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 18:03 Hits: 9

A team of more than 40 specialists believes that they have identified the Zodiac Killer, an unnamed serial murderer who operated in the San Fransisco Bay area in the 1960s.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/575590-cold-case-team-says-it-has-identified-the-zodiac-killer