Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 20:43 Hits: 1

(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Ranking member Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, attends a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday. The seven-term senator recently announced he will run for another term in 2022.

Loading the player... var playerInstance_6353421 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-6353421" ); playerInstance_6353421.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/aPAXDGTc", }) var playerInstance_6353421 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-6353421" ); playerInstance_6353421.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/aPAXDGTc", })

The post Photo of the day: Grassley in focus appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/10/05/photo-of-the-day-grassley/