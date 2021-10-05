Articles

At Facebook whistleblower hearing, Senators kept calling out Mark Zuckerberg

1 00:00:00,740 --> 00:00:06,020 >> Mark Zuckerberg ought to be looking at himself in the mirror today. And yet 2 00:00:06,020 --> 00:00:11,660 rather than taking responsibility and selling leadership Mr. 3 00:00:11,660 --> 00:00:17,330 Zuckerberg is going sailing. MARK ZUCKERBERG You need to come before this committee you need to explain 4 00:00:17,330 --> 00:00:23,990 to Francis how then to us to the world and 5 00:00:23,990 --> 00:00:27,280 to the parents of America. 6 00:00:27,440 --> 00:00:33,710 >> Senator Blackburn I wrote to Mark Zuckerberg and we asked him pretty straightforward questions 7 00:00:33,710 --> 00:00:39,040 about how the company works and safeguards children and teens on 8 00:00:39,040 --> 00:00:45,460 Instagram Facebook. Dark Side tracked in 9 00:00:45,460 --> 00:00:51,160 effect misled us. My colleagues and I ask Miss Davis who was representing Facebook 10 00:00:51,160 --> 00:00:56,800 about how the decision would have made whether to pause 11 00:00:56,800 --> 00:00:59,800 permanently Instagram for kids. 12 00:01:00,100 --> 00:01:05,860 >> And she said quote There's no one person who makes a decision like that. We think 13 00:01:05,860 --> 00:01:11,420 about it that collaborate with. It's as though she couldn't mention Mark 14 00:01:11,420 --> 00:01:12,070 Zuckerberg. 15 00:01:12,100 --> 00:01:17,150 >> Name isn't either one who will be making this decision from her experience in a 16 00:01:17,150 --> 00:01:22,690 company Mark holds a very unique role in the tech industry in 17 00:01:22,690 --> 00:01:28,550 that he holds over 55 percent of all the voting shares for Facebook. There 18 00:01:28,550 --> 00:01:33,870 are no similarly powerful companies that are as unilaterally controlled. I 19 00:01:33,870 --> 00:01:35,960 mean in the end the buck stops with Mark. 20 00:01:35,960 --> 00:01:41,660 >> There is no one hurt currently holding Mark accountable by himself and Mark Zuckerberg and if that is the 21 00:01:41,660 --> 00:01:44,400 algorithm designer in chief right. 22 00:01:45,260 --> 00:01:50,750 >> Mark has built an organization that is very metrics driven. It isn't. It is intended to be flat. 23 00:01:50,750 --> 00:01:56,180 There is no unilateral responsibility. The metrics make the decision. Unfortunately that 24 00:01:56,180 --> 00:02:01,430 itself is a decision and in the end he is the CEO and the chairman of 25 00:02:01,430 --> 00:02:03,830 Facebook. He is responsible for those decisions. 26 00:02:03,830 --> 00:02:10,010 >> What did Mark Zuckerberg know about Facebook plans to bring kids on as 27 00:02:10,010 --> 00:02:15,580 new users and advertise to them. When Facebook does 28 00:02:15,580 --> 00:02:20,850 cohort analysis and looks back retrospectively discovers things like No 29 00:02:20,850 --> 00:02:24,690 . Up to 10 to 15 percent of even 10 year olds in a given cohort. 30 00:02:24,710 --> 00:02:30,610 >> Maybe on Facebook or Instagram when their own research found that more than 13 percent 31 00:02:30,610 --> 00:02:36,100 of teen girls say that Instagram made their thoughts of suicide worse what did they do they proposed 32 00:02:36,100 --> 00:02:41,710 Instagram for Kids which has now been put on paths because of public pressure. When they 33 00:02:41,710 --> 00:02:47,170 found out that their all the rhythms are fostering polarization misinformation and 34 00:02:47,170 --> 00:02:52,660 hate that they allowed ninety nine percent of their violent contact to remain 35 00:02:52,660 --> 00:02:59,080 unchecked on their platform including lead up to the January 6 insurrection. 36 00:02:59,080 --> 00:03:04,390 >> Where did they do. Now as we know Mark Zuckerberg is going sailing and saying 37 00:03:04,390 --> 00:03:05,770 no apologies. 38 00:03:05,770 --> 00:03:11,290 >> Mark Zuckerberg was directly presented with a list of quote soft interventions so a hard intervention 39 00:03:11,290 --> 00:03:16,840 is like taking a piece of content off Facebook taking a user off Facebook. Soft interventions are about making 40 00:03:16,840 --> 00:03:22,180 slightly different choices to make the platform less viral less twitchy. Mark 41 00:03:22,180 --> 00:03:27,540 was presented with these options and chose to not remove downstream NSI. 42 00:03:27,540 --> 00:03:33,430 >> In April of 2020 even though he is eaten even just isolated in at risk countries 43 00:03:33,430 --> 00:03:38,590 that countries at risk of violence if it had any impact on the 44 00:03:38,590 --> 00:03:44,170 overall MSA metric. If these decisions ever come from Mark Zuckerberg directly or 45 00:03:44,170 --> 00:03:49,750 from other senior management at Facebook we have a few choice 46 00:03:49,750 --> 00:03:55,870 documents that contain notes from briefings with Mark Zuckerberg where he chose metrics 47 00:03:55,870 --> 00:04:01,660 defined by Facebook like meaningful social interactions over changes that would have significantly decreased 48 00:04:01,660 --> 00:04:04,550 misinformation hate speech and other inciting content. 49 00:04:04,570 --> 00:04:10,360 >> The Wall Street Journal reported that Mark Zuckerberg was personally aware of this research. Do you have any 50 00:04:10,360 --> 00:04:15,750 information one way or the other as to Mr. Zuckerberg awareness of the research we have. 51 00:04:16,240 --> 00:04:21,790 >> He's been one of the documents included in the disclosures. It details something called Project 52 00:04:21,790 --> 00:04:27,370 Daisy which is an initiative to remove likes of Instagram. The internal research showed that 53 00:04:27,370 --> 00:04:32,800 removing the likes of Instagram is not effective as long as you leave comments on those posts. And 54 00:04:32,800 --> 00:04:38,470 yet the research directly presented to Mark Zuckerberg said we should still pursue this as 55 00:04:38,470 --> 00:04:44,230 a feature to launch even though it's not effective because the government journalists and academics want 56 00:04:44,230 --> 00:04:48,000 us to do this like it would get us positive points of the public. 57 00:04:48,010 --> 00:04:54,140 >> Mark Zuckerberg is new policy is no apologies no admissions no 58 00:04:54,140 --> 00:04:59,630 acknowledgment nothing. SILVER We're going to dislike it 59 00:04:59,630 --> 00:05:03,740 and go sailing Facebook eventually the black box. 60 00:05:04,270 --> 00:05:10,360 >> For most of America Facebook is a black box. It's designed by Mark 61 00:05:10,360 --> 00:05:16,320 Zuckerberg Inc Mark Zuckerberg and his 62 00:05:16,320 --> 00:05:21,250 immediate coterie and the buck stops with him. 63 00:05:21,270 --> 00:05:27,180 >> Here's my message for Mark Zuckerberg. Your time of invading our privacy 64 00:05:27,180 --> 00:05:33,030 promoting toxic content and preying on children and teens is over 65 00:05:33,030 --> 00:05:38,900 . Congress will be taking action. You can work with us or 66 00:05:38,900 --> 00:05:44,430 not work with us but we will not allow your company to harm our 67 00:05:44,430 --> 00:05:48,870 children and our families and our democracy. Any longer.

