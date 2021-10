Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 23:13 Hits: 7

Senate Democrats on Tuesday insisted they would not back down to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a high-stakes standoff over the federal debt limit.With just days to go before a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/575463-democrats-insist-they-wont-back-down-on-debt-ceiling