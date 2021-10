Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 13:26 Hits: 2

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday said officials in former President Trump's administration would regularly count on Fox News as the main source of favorable coverage for the administration....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/575300-former-trump-press-aide-we-went-to-fox-news-to-get-what-we-wanted-out