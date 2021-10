Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 15:49 Hits: 14

A group of legal scholars from around the country called on Vice President Harris and Senate Democratic leadership to include immigration protections in the reconciliation package, despite the Senate parliamentarian's rul...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/575347-92-legal-scholars-call-on-harris-to-preside-over-senate-to-include