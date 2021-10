Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 20:08 Hits: 5

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham took on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in her new book, writing that the veteran lawmaker was using former President Trump to "mop up the freebies like there was no...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/575226-grisham-graham-was-using-trump-to-mop-up-the-freebies-like-there-was-no