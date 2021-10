Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

The Supreme Court term that opens Monday may reveal just how far the 6-3 conservative court is willing to go to reshape American life.The upcoming term could see abortion access dramatically narrowed and the right...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/574779-five-issues-to-watch-as-new-supreme-court-term-unfolds