Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 23:28 Hits: 8

A statue of George Floyd in New York City's Union Square was vandalized on Sunday, two days after it was first unveiled as part of an exhibition that also features busts of Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) and Breonna Taylor...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/575104-statue-of-george-floyd-vandalized-in-nycs-union-square-two-days-after