Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 01:52 Hits: 9

Former President Trump in a new interview said he would beat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) if the two Republicans faced each other in a 2024 primary, but noted that he does not believe the governor will run against ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/575112-trump-says-he-would-beat-desantis-in-potential-2024-primary