Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 13:01 Hits: 3

The State Department said on Sunday that the U.S. is "very concerned" about China's "provocative military activity near Taiwan" following Beijing's most recent show of air power near the self-governing island."The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/575054-us-very-concerned-about-chinas-provocative-military