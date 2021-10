Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 15:51 Hits: 9

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) said on Sunday that there is "no chance" he will mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for school children.Moderator Margaret Brennan asked the West Virginia governor o...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/575070-west-virginia-governor-no-chance-of-vaccine-mandate-for-students