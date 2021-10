Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 10:00 Hits: 3

COVID-19 long-haulers and advocates are stepping up their calls for state and federal officials to take action and dedicate funding to those who have endured the mysterious condition that stems from the coronavirus....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/574984-covid-19-long-haulers-plead-for-government-action