Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 12:40 Hits: 0

Former President Trump teased Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) about an occasional challenge from progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), suggesting that she might run for Schumer's seat.“The Progressives gain far...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/575003-trump-teases-schumer-about-occasional-cortez-challenge