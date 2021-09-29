Articles

Gottheimer sunny on infrastructure vote despite progressive threats

1 00:00:00,150 --> 00:00:05,370 >> Is this before this bipartisan infrastructure about to happen tomorrow or our minds like 2 00:00:05,370 --> 00:00:07,730 yourself gonna get rolled on this. 3 00:00:07,730 --> 00:00:13,380 >> It's going to happen tomorrow. Rachel and I just don't. At the end of the day believe that as you mentioned a 4 00:00:13,380 --> 00:00:18,780 few minutes ago that a small faction of the Democrats will tank the 5 00:00:18,780 --> 00:00:24,750 president's agenda. A critical part of it which is his bipartisan structure package which 6 00:00:24,750 --> 00:00:30,120 as you know came out of the Senate with sixty nine votes 50 Democrats 19 Republicans. Everyone from 7 00:00:30,120 --> 00:00:35,250 Bernie Sanders Elizabeth Warren to Mitch McConnell supported this bipartisan package which so many people worked on for 8 00:00:35,250 --> 00:00:35,940 months. 9 00:00:35,970 --> 00:00:41,130 >> It's been sitting in the house waiting for action since early part of August. And you know 10 00:00:41,130 --> 00:00:46,770 you're talking about two million jobs a year not to mention this historic once in a century investment in 11 00:00:46,770 --> 00:00:51,990 roads and bridges and rail and fighting climate change and broadband and there's 12 00:00:51,990 --> 00:00:56,340 so much in here that matters to every district in the country that we've got to get it done.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/09/29/gottheimer-sunny-on-infrastructure-vote-despite-progressive-threats-357375