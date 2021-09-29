Articles

Gottheimer denies being frustrated with Manchin on infrastructure bill

1 00:00:00,750 --> 00:00:06,300 >> So said Senator Manchin has said I think it was yesterday reiterated again that he is not committing 2 00:00:06,300 --> 00:00:11,910 to a top line number doesn't really have any intention to right now. There is a reluctance clearly to commit to 3 00:00:11,910 --> 00:00:17,320 a lot of things right now. He says this is just the beginning of the conversation it's going to go out. It's going to drag out for a while. 4 00:00:17,320 --> 00:00:22,590 Is his reluctance in some way causing you problems as a moderate who wants to see both these things move 5 00:00:22,590 --> 00:00:23,220 but especially this. 6 00:00:24,650 --> 00:00:30,510 >> Bill tomorrow and get passed. Are you at all frustrated that you know he's not sort 7 00:00:30,510 --> 00:00:34,510 of saying he would talk about a top line number because you know this is a. 8 00:00:35,500 --> 00:00:40,770 >> Unfortunately this is often how these things work. You know it is a lot of back and forth before you get 9 00:00:40,770 --> 00:00:46,050 a final product. You know this well Rachel you know you always think that it's over and then suddenly everyone gets 10 00:00:46,050 --> 00:00:51,360 in the room and feels comfortable and gets there. I think that's what we're looking at here. Everyone will 11 00:00:51,360 --> 00:00:56,650 eventually get in the room and feel comfortable and I totally understand that the senator but both Senators need 12 00:00:56,650 --> 00:01:02,190 to have work to do and to work through some of their concerns just like others do. And 13 00:01:02,190 --> 00:01:06,080 the house and you know that will happen it will happen. 14 00:01:06,080 --> 00:01:11,280 >> And I think there is a pretty deep recognition wherever you sit on the Democratic side that 15 00:01:11,280 --> 00:01:17,070 we need to get these bills done for the president for his agenda but also more 16 00:01:17,070 --> 00:01:22,380 importantly for the country. You know we've been working on infrastructure for ever. 17 00:01:22,380 --> 00:01:27,690 As you know was how many times have you reported on Infrastructure Week. Right. It's almost like a joke of how often people 18 00:01:27,690 --> 00:01:32,880 say it's Infrastructure Week or finally here we have a bill in hand. 19 00:01:32,880 --> 00:01:38,400 >> It's the largest in a century. It covers everything from climate resiliency to 20 00:01:38,400 --> 00:01:43,740 the Gateway tunnel in Jersey where I live between New York and New Jersey to roads and bridges and 21 00:01:43,740 --> 00:01:48,990 rails and broadband electric vehicles water infrastructure. It's here. And we 22 00:01:48,990 --> 00:01:54,130 can't afford to blow it and we can't afford to blow the president's agenda. So I think it's one thing to 23 00:01:54,130 --> 00:01:59,210 Rachel where we're just going to have to figure it out because we can't afford to fail.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/09/29/gottheimer-i-understand-the-senators-need-to-work-through-their-concerns-on-infrastructure-vote-357632