Why Congress is grilling the Pentagon on Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

In this video, POLITICO's Andrew Desiderio explains why Congress is investigating President Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan. Congress had two decades to act on its traditional oversight duties on matters of foreign policy and national security, but there are still some unanswered questions.

The principal issue for many lawmakers on both sides of the aisle is whether Congress was misled for years about the capabilities of the Afghan defense forces, which collapsed in the face of a rapid Taliban takeover. While much of the focus right now is on the Biden administration, the committee chairs leading these investigations have said they also want to bring in officials from the past three administrations.

Watch the video to learn more about what information might surface during these hearings.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/09/29/congress-pentagon-biden-afghanistan-514680

