Generals go back and forth on details of China call with House panel

1 00:00:01,260 --> 00:00:06,990 >> General Milley with indignation in front of the House and the Senate you have commented 2 00:00:06,990 --> 00:00:12,660 on the statements in the press concerning your phone conversation with your counterparts generally 3 00:00:12,660 --> 00:00:17,970 in China. Let's be clear. To give you some help with the indignation those 4 00:00:17,970 --> 00:00:23,290 comments were in the press because that's where you put them. Now you claim that you 5 00:00:23,290 --> 00:00:27,880 had information and it's all over that China was worried about an imminent attack. 6 00:00:27,940 --> 00:00:33,190 >> You did not tell the president the vice president the the White House 7 00:00:33,190 --> 00:00:39,100 chief of staff the national security adviser the secretary of defense the secretary of state the director of national intelligence 8 00:00:39,100 --> 00:00:44,590 either of the relevant committees in the House including the Big Eight which you know include Intel you 9 00:00:44,590 --> 00:00:50,020 didn't tell the intelligence committee you didn't tell the Armed Services Committee you report that after you took upon yourself 10 00:00:50,020 --> 00:00:55,240 to have this phone conversation that you told them of the conversation occurred not that China believed that 11 00:00:55,240 --> 00:01:00,070 we were going to imminently attack them which by the way has never been true in my lifetime. 12 00:01:00,430 --> 00:01:05,680 >> And it may be true since they believed it. That's why they're digging ICBM holes faster than they can 13 00:01:05,680 --> 00:01:11,140 fill them with ICBM arms. But you chose instead to handle it yourself with a phone call 14 00:01:11,140 --> 00:01:16,420 . So Jemele you offered all of the concerning intelligence and 15 00:01:16,420 --> 00:01:22,390 I'm going to request that you provide it to us. I would like you to provide us the relevant intelligence information 16 00:01:22,390 --> 00:01:27,490 that you based your belief that China was going to believe that there was an 17 00:01:27,490 --> 00:01:28,600 imminent attack. 18 00:01:28,600 --> 00:01:34,300 >> I also want your request for declassification of the approval that you release that information that 19 00:01:34,300 --> 00:01:40,120 China believed so including your request for declassification of your conversation that 20 00:01:40,120 --> 00:01:46,240 you had with General Lee and any approvals. I want a transcript of your call with General Lee and 21 00:01:46,240 --> 00:01:51,910 I also want any readouts memorandums notice of calls or outcomes. Now you chose to 22 00:01:51,910 --> 00:01:54,910 talk to reporters instead of us and that's great. 23 00:01:54,970 --> 00:02:00,370 >> It's a great concern. No one in Congress knew that one of two of the major nuclear 24 00:02:00,370 --> 00:02:05,860 powers thought that they were were perhaps being threatened for attack. Mr. Secretary that 25 00:02:05,860 --> 00:02:12,020 turns my questions to you then Mr. Secretary if you learn that 26 00:02:12,020 --> 00:02:17,840 Russia or China believes that they may be subject to an attack by 27 00:02:17,840 --> 00:02:23,660 the United States as a member of the president's cabinet do you believe that information should 28 00:02:23,660 --> 00:02:29,360 be handled at the cabinet level and with the president with the national security adviser or the Secretary of Defense to 29 00:02:29,360 --> 00:02:34,910 move the chair and ranking member of intel on the House Armed Services Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee need to know these or 30 00:02:34,910 --> 00:02:40,220 do you believe that and of a belief of the possibility of an attack by the United 31 00:02:40,220 --> 00:02:45,540 States against Russia and China is appropriately handled by the that 32 00:02:45,540 --> 00:02:52,100 the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in a phone call with his counterpart with one of those nations 33 00:02:52,100 --> 00:02:57,650 please tell me that you believe it elevates to the level that you would elevate that to the Cabinet and 34 00:02:57,650 --> 00:03:03,200 to Congress and not just have it be subsequently told to us all by 35 00:03:03,200 --> 00:03:05,990 newspaper articles in The Washington Post and New York Times. 36 00:03:05,990 --> 00:03:11,680 >> As General Milley chose to do thank you sir. 37 00:03:12,310 --> 00:03:17,590 >> Obviously we would want to follow standard protocol and what you described as is what 38 00:03:17,590 --> 00:03:23,440 I would. The type of actions that I would consider taking 39 00:03:23,440 --> 00:03:28,780 . But General Milley what I heard him say yesterday know I think again today is 40 00:03:28,780 --> 00:03:34,240 that his chain of command. Secretary of Defense at the time was was 41 00:03:34,240 --> 00:03:37,350 aware of of the actions. 42 00:03:37,390 --> 00:03:41,990 >> And so after what he said just days after. I'm sorry. No that's not correct. 43 00:03:42,100 --> 00:03:47,540 >> What I said yesterday today if I could hold on just saying every time has expired Mr. Turner 44 00:03:47,540 --> 00:03:52,780 is very clever. He made a very direct attack as his time was expiring I'm going to violate the 45 00:03:52,780 --> 00:03:58,300 rules here a little bit. My chairman merely responded that direct attack hopefully briefly and 46 00:03:58,300 --> 00:04:02,830 then we'll move on to the next witness with respect to the intelligence. 47 00:04:03,070 --> 00:04:08,260 >> I haven't right here. I'll be happy to share it with you. Great. I guarantee that 48 00:04:08,260 --> 00:04:13,780 that intelligence was disseminated to the president's PDB. The vice president the 49 00:04:13,780 --> 00:04:19,120 DNI director of CIA the secretary of defense the 50 00:04:19,120 --> 00:04:23,410 assistant to the president for national security affairs and others. 51 00:04:23,410 --> 00:04:28,870 >> That was significant. And there was a lot of it. It wasn't just a singular report. There was a lot I'll be happy to share that with you and 52 00:04:28,870 --> 00:04:34,020 go over to with you line by line. And it was significant and it was concerning to the point where Secretary of 53 00:04:34,020 --> 00:04:39,610 Defense Esper Vice Admiral Davidson and myself along with others had conversations about 54 00:04:39,610 --> 00:04:44,480 it and I was directed by SEC then secretary defense expert. 55 00:04:44,600 --> 00:04:50,040 >> He first he directed his Assistant Secretary Defense for Asia Pacific affairs to make calls and then me. 56 00:04:50,040 --> 00:04:55,270 Same thing. This is all done with oversight. And I tried to lay that out in the memorandum. I 57 00:04:55,270 --> 00:04:58,800 tried to lay it out in a timeline in an unclassified way that you can use and you can move. 58 00:04:58,870 --> 00:05:04,180 >> We're going to. I'm sorry. Do we have to leave it at that. We have to take it up at a later date. Your convenience Mr. Courtney is 59 00:05:04,180 --> 00:05:04,640 recognized.

