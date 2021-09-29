Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 18:36 Hits: 0

GOP House members call for Milley's resignation during hearing

1 00:00:00,210 --> 00:00:05,790 >> General Milley a question that you you made a comment earlier that 2 00:00:05,790 --> 00:00:11,550 she'd be. Well I wanted to ask you Did you tell General gee 3 00:00:11,550 --> 00:00:16,800 when you talked to him on the phone that if we were going to attack China that you would let him know ahead of 4 00:00:16,800 --> 00:00:17,060 time. 5 00:00:18,100 --> 00:00:23,580 >> This is a longer conversation. It's a VTC with which generally and 6 00:00:23,580 --> 00:00:28,770 there's a body of intelligence that leads up to this. That was persuasive the secretary asks for 7 00:00:28,770 --> 00:00:34,560 myself and many many others that the Chinese thought. Wrongly that 8 00:00:34,560 --> 00:00:40,050 the United States is going to attack them. I am certain guaranteed certain that President Trump had no intent 9 00:00:40,050 --> 00:00:45,330 to attack. It was my task to make sure I communicated that and the purpose was to 10 00:00:45,330 --> 00:00:46,850 de-escalate. 11 00:00:46,900 --> 00:00:52,470 >> I shared all that early I understand as it's hard that just say did you or did you not ask 12 00:00:52,470 --> 00:00:56,810 tell him that if we were going to attack you would let him know as part of that conversation. 13 00:00:56,820 --> 00:01:02,220 >> I said generally there's not going to be a war it is not going to attack between great powers and if there was the 14 00:01:02,220 --> 00:01:07,350 tensions would build up. There'd be calls going back and forth from all kinds of senior officials. I said help general help I 15 00:01:07,350 --> 00:01:12,870 give you a call but we're not going to attack you. Trust me we're not going to attack you. These are two 16 00:01:12,870 --> 00:01:17,380 great powers and I am doing my best to transmit the president's intent. 17 00:01:17,400 --> 00:01:22,790 >> President Trump's intent to ensure that the American people are protected from an incident that could escalate. 18 00:01:22,830 --> 00:01:28,140 >> I understand your intent but I think you articulating that that you would tell him 19 00:01:28,140 --> 00:01:34,110 you would give him a call I think is worthy of your resignation. I just think that's against 20 00:01:34,110 --> 00:01:39,360 our country that you would give our number one adversary that information and 21 00:01:39,360 --> 00:01:40,440 tell him that. 22 00:01:40,650 --> 00:01:46,530 >> Yesterday Senator Cotton asked you why you haven't resigned and you said you were not going to resign just 23 00:01:46,530 --> 00:01:51,930 because the president didn't take your advice. Well I submit to you sir that you should resign because 24 00:01:51,930 --> 00:01:57,150 of your dereliction of duty to this country in your opinion your inability to do your job or protect this 25 00:01:57,150 --> 00:02:02,940 country. It has become abundantly clear that the American people have completely lost confidence in your ability to 26 00:02:02,940 --> 00:02:03,630 do your job. 27 00:02:03,630 --> 00:02:09,110 >> General Milley will you now resign I 28 00:02:09,110 --> 00:02:13,090 serve at the pleasure of the president Mr. Jackson you're back my time.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/09/29/gop-house-members-call-for-milleys-resignation-during-hearing-357835