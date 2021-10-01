Photos of the week ending Oct. 1, 2021

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0
Sports were back on the Hill this week with a three-mile race and a baseball game. Meanwhile, Congress managed not to shut down the government.
Here’s the week in photos as captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists:Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives at the Capitol on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)House Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., waves off reporters’ questions as he leaves the House Democratic Caucus meeting on the infrastructure and reconciliation bills on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Runners begin the ACLI Capital Challenge 3-Mile Team Race in Anacostia Park on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., catches his breath after the ACLI race. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh crosses the finish line during the ACLI race. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for a vote in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., steals third base during the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Blake D. Moore, R-Utah, celebrates his inside-the-park home run as catcher Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., looks on. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)The Republican team celebrates their win at the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to reporters during a series of votes on the continuing resolution to fund the government on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., conduct a bill enrollment ceremony on Thursday in the Capitol after the House passed a stopgap funding bill to avoid a government shutdown. Also appearing from left are Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., Barbara Lee, D-Calif., and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
The post Photos of the week ending Oct. 1, 2021 appeared first on Roll Call.
Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/10/01/photos-of-the-week-ending-oct-1-2021/