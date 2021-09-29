Articles

U.S. Politics

Hearing panel chair defends witnesses in fiery speech

1 00:00:00,050 --> 00:00:05,250 >> When they're bored of it may or may not be the Germans time that has expired German air yield. And I do want it want and 2 00:00:05,250 --> 00:00:10,800 want to make a comment because I actually watch the George Stephanopoulos interview before this hearing with 3 00:00:10,800 --> 00:00:16,050 Joe. Joe Biden did not say that no one suggested that we should keep twenty five hundred troops. 4 00:00:16,050 --> 00:00:19,270 I read the quote I and I have the US my comment. 5 00:00:19,290 --> 00:00:24,540 >> I have the time well. And what he said was you 6 00:00:24,540 --> 00:00:29,730 cannot have twenty five hundred troops stay there in a stable situation. So we should 7 00:00:29,730 --> 00:00:35,310 at least be accurate about what information was provided. I would urge everyone to go back and actually look at the words 8 00:00:35,310 --> 00:00:40,950 and not take what is being said here as accurate. Chairman I read it while I 9 00:00:40,950 --> 00:00:46,290 read it too and I read it with a clear open vision of what he was saying not with a bent 10 00:00:46,290 --> 00:00:52,650 to try and make sure that we could successfully have a partisan attack on him. He was asked could 11 00:00:52,650 --> 00:00:55,230 they stay there in a stable environment. 12 00:00:55,230 --> 00:01:00,450 >> That is the option. He said it wasn't on the table not because it wasn't offered but because it 13 00:01:00,450 --> 00:01:06,570 didn't exist. And while we're ripping apart these three gentlemen here I want to remind everybody 14 00:01:06,570 --> 00:01:11,760 that the decision the president made was to stop fighting a war that 15 00:01:11,760 --> 00:01:15,490 after 20 years it was proven we could not win. 16 00:01:15,620 --> 00:01:19,240 >> There was no easy way to do that. 17 00:01:19,280 --> 00:01:24,980 >> Mr. Chairman I believe that General Bacon was clear he had just been offended. I can be happy 18 00:01:24,980 --> 00:01:27,440 to yield Mr. Rogers time when I am done. 19 00:01:30,210 --> 00:01:36,000 >> What he made clear was we need to just stop fighting a war that for 20 years 20 00:01:36,000 --> 00:01:41,850 we've had these conversations over and over again. Democrats bash on the Republican president more 21 00:01:41,850 --> 00:01:47,490 than they bash and the Democratic presidents Republicans bash and the Democratic presidents more than they bash on 22 00:01:47,490 --> 00:01:53,220 the Republican presidents. But the end result was the same 20 years of an endless series 23 00:01:53,220 --> 00:01:57,980 of decisions by very intelligent very capable very committed people. 24 00:01:57,990 --> 00:02:03,200 >> Any implication that the three gentlemen in front of us are not very capable very intelligent and 25 00:02:03,200 --> 00:02:09,890 very committed to this country is simply partisan political opportunism we 26 00:02:09,890 --> 00:02:15,160 can look at 20 years. Pick your favorite general pick your favorite president pick your favorite leader. 27 00:02:15,160 --> 00:02:20,490 OK. None of them could successfully do what so many 28 00:02:20,490 --> 00:02:25,770 members of this committee are sitting here telling these gentlemen that they're basically idiots for not being able to 29 00:02:25,770 --> 00:02:31,590 do. We should pause for just a moment and think about the fact that maybe that's 30 00:02:31,590 --> 00:02:32,940 the wrong argument. 31 00:02:32,940 --> 00:02:38,440 >> Maybe the mission itself was really hard to achieve and 32 00:02:38,440 --> 00:02:44,130 what President Biden said is we're done we're not going to have these hearings anymore we're 33 00:02:44,130 --> 00:02:49,560 not going to have the funerals anymore we're not going to lose the service members fighting a war that 34 00:02:49,560 --> 00:02:54,680 it is clear we cannot be successful and we all picnics and this decision or 35 00:02:54,680 --> 00:03:00,420 that decision why do you say this why didn't do that 20 years of a whole lot 36 00:03:00,420 --> 00:03:04,200 of different people leading has led us to this point. 37 00:03:04,560 --> 00:03:09,160 >> And we said we're going to stop this one chairman this Saddam this inconceivable. 38 00:03:09,170 --> 00:03:14,790 >> They're bringing a war here going to war is not over it's coming to America. The funerals are. Mr. Chairman 39 00:03:14,790 --> 00:03:20,160 and we count on you and your leadership leaders or generals to know the war is not over. It 40 00:03:20,160 --> 00:03:23,580 is clear. Point of order in Iraq. Chairman we're not done with this war. 41 00:03:23,580 --> 00:03:28,830 >> The point is yes we are going to have to continue to contain this threat and 20 year 42 00:03:28,830 --> 00:03:34,250 old washing out an excuse having or the failure as a matter of stand was not succeed. Mr. Chairman 43 00:03:34,250 --> 00:03:35,460 point I have to make that point.

