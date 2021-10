Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 10:00 Hits: 4

Senate Democrats are trying to turn down the temperature after days of high-profile drama and a delay of the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the House.The House broke on Friday after days of in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/574988-senate-democrats-dial-down-the-manchin-tension