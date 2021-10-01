The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pets, pot and ‘Veep’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

It’s been a long week. Rep. Steve Cohen had weed and brownies on the mind, Al Franken shared his thoughts on Sen. Ted Cruz, and Rep. Billy Long wouldl not stop auctioneering.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was just trying not to get fired.

[Blueberries, chickens and lamb-eat-lamb — Congressional Hits and Misses]

The post Pets, pot and ‘Veep’ — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/10/01/pets-pot-and-veep-congressional-hits-and-misses/

